Vibrant Group back in black for Q3

VIBRANT Group, previously known as Freight Links Group, pulled itself back into the black for the quarter ended Jan 31, 2019.

It reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of S$3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter, compared to a net loss of S$664,000 the year before.

This comes as its revenues for the period climbed 13 per cent year-on-year to $51.7 million. Vibrant Group said that the increase was due mainly to the completion of development property, the Master-Riviera project.

A revaluation gain on a high-tech industrial park development in Changshu, China, also helped its earnings.

Its earnings per share were 0.56 Singapore cents, compared to a loss per share of 0.10 Singapore cents the year before.

No dividends were declared for the quarter just ended.