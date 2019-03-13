You are here
Vibrant Group back in black for Q3
VIBRANT Group, previously known as Freight Links Group, pulled itself back into the black for the quarter ended Jan 31, 2019.
It reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of S$3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter, compared to a net loss of S$664,000 the year before.
This comes as its revenues for the period climbed 13 per cent year-on-year to $51.7 million. Vibrant Group said that the increase was due mainly to the completion of development property, the Master-Riviera project.
A revaluation gain on a high-tech industrial park development in Changshu, China, also helped its earnings.
Its earnings per share were 0.56 Singapore cents, compared to a loss per share of 0.10 Singapore cents the year before.
No dividends were declared for the quarter just ended.