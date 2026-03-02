Vibrant Group claims no prior knowledge of former CEO Eric Khua’s failed appeal and prison sentence

Company reiterates that Khua’s offence did not involve fraud or dishonesty

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed logistics firm Vibrant Group responded on Monday (Mar 2) to queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, regarding the recent resignation of its former chief executive officer and executive director Eric Khua.

Sias queried why the company did not disclose that, prior to his stepping down, Khua had lost a High Court appeal and is facing a 13-month prison sentence.

The company on Monday said that the board was unaware that Khua’s High Court appeal had been dismissed at the time it announced his departure on Feb 16.

Vibrant said in a bourse filing on Feb 16 that, effective from Feb 13, Khua had ceased to be CEO and executive director due to “health reasons”.

It stated that it became aware of the appeal outcome only after receiving Sias’ queries on Feb 27.

Following the receipt of the queries, “the board, with the assistance of its legal advisers reviewed publicly available court materials in relation to Mr Khua’s personal criminal proceedings and became aware of developments which were not disclosed to the board prior to his resignation”, the company added.

The High Court had issued a written judgment on Jan 29, 2026, upholding Khua’s conviction and 13-month custodial sentence.

The company emphasised that it was not a party to Khua’s personal criminal proceedings and was not privy to the court schedule or the delivery of the judgment.

Verification of resignation reasons

Sias had questioned whether the board verified Khua’s reasons for stepping down to ensure disclosures were not misleading.

Vibrant Group detailed that chairman Sebastian Tan had requested a meeting with Khua on Feb 12 to receive an update on his criminal proceedings.

The following day, the company received a resignation letter from Khua citing “health reasons”.

During a meeting with the nominating committee on Feb 14, Khua reportedly confirmed that health was the reason for his exit and did not disclose any other matters requiring the board’s attention.

The board stated that it relied on these written and verbal representations when preparing the cessation announcement released on Feb 16.

The company reiterated that Khua’s conviction relates to a personal matter and did not involve the group’s business, transactions or funds.

It also noted that the offence – which involved causing grievous hurt – did not involve fraud or dishonesty.

Khua was sentenced in July 2024 for pushing 76-year-old Tan Tock Han, the former chairman of KTL Global, down a flight of stairs in 2021 following a dispute over a personal loan.