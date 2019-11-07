You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vibrant to consolidate stake in chemical logistics subsidiary for S$13.5 million

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 8:20 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED logistics player Vibrant Group plans to consolidate its stake in chemical logistics subsidiary LTH Logistics (Singapore), in a deal inked and disclosed on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Vibrant will buy out vendor Lim Song Wang’s 49 per cent interest in LTH Logistics for S$13.5 million in cash, funded by the group’s internal resources.

Vibrant said in a bourse filing that the planned transaction would give it complete control of LTH Logistics’ cash stream, which it pegged at S$114 million - that is, the net proceeds from the sale and leaseback of a Jurong Island Chemical Hub property at 121, Banyan Drive.

“The group will also be able to gain full control of the target… and accordingly streamline and increase efficiency in the use of the financial resources related thereto,” Vibrant added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LTH Logistics provides storage, logistics and warehousing services for both hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals in Singapore and Malaysia.

SEE ALSO

Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations for US$1.2b

On a pro forma basis, Vibrant’s full-year net tangible assets per share would have dipped from 29.55 Singapore cents to 27.92 Singapore cents had the transaction gone through on April 30, 2019, it disclosed in its filing, while earnings per share would have inched down from 1.11 Singapore cents to 1.08 Singapore cents if the acquisition were completed on May 1, 2018.

Vibrant shares closed up by 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.56 per cent, to S$0.13, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust raises Q3 DPU as gross revenue policy stabilises

Allied Tech expects nine-month net loss in Q3 results

EC World Reit trims Q3 DPU to 1.489 Singapore cents amid acquisition timing mismatch

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls by 24.5% to S$158.9 million

SPH Reit to take stake in second Australian mall for A$670 million

Singtel wants renewable energy to power its signal towers

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 08:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's SMFG, Singapore's OCBC compete for majority stake in Indonesian bank

[SINGAPORE] Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Singapore lender OCBC Group Holdings are vying to buy...

Nov 7, 2019 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust raises Q3 DPU as gross revenue policy stabilises

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) upped its third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to 0.56 Singapore...

Nov 7, 2019 07:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech expects nine-month net loss in Q3 results

CATALIST-LISTED precision engineering firm Allied Technologies expects to post a net loss for the nine months to...

Nov 7, 2019 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit trims Q3 DPU to 1.489 Singapore cents amid acquisition timing mismatch

EC WORLD Reit, which focuses on China’s logistics property market, cut distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.489...

Nov 7, 2019 07:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls by 24.5% to S$158.9 million

RESORTS World Sentosa operator Genting Singapore saw its third-quarter profits plunge on the back of higher cost of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly