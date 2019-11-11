You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vicom net profit up 6.5% to S$7.2m in Q3

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 6:28 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

TECHNICAL testing and vehicle inspection group Vicom has posted a net profit of S$7.2 million in the third quarter, up 6.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 was S$26.4 million, up 4.7 per cent from the same period a year earlier on higher business volumes.

Vicom, which is a unit of ComfortDelGro, said on Monday that demand for vehicle inspection is expected to remain strong: "The Land Transport Authority announced in October that there would be a 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter reduction in the quota for Certificates of Entitlement for three months starting November 2019, due to a slowdown in the deregistration of older cars. With more older cars on the road, the demand for vehicle inspection is expected to remain strong."

However, the non-vehicle testing business is expected to remain "challenging" against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties, Vicom said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Third-quarter earnings per share was 8.07 Singapore cents, up from 7.58 Singapore cents in the third quarter last year.

SEE ALSO

Nets partners ComfortDelGro to offer in-app payments for rides

Net asset value per share was 139.94 Singapore cents as at Sept 30, from 170.16 Singapore cents as at Dec 31 last year.

Vicom shares rose one Singapore cent or 0.13 per cent to S$7.64 before results were released after market close.

Companies & Markets

Vallianz warns of expected Q2 loss

Vividthree posts Q2 net profit

GSH Q3 profit triples on contributions from KL project

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

OCBC, DBS PayLah! to integrate with Google Pay by early 2020

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Vallianz warns of expected Q2 loss

Catalist-listed Vallianz Holdings said on Monday that it expects to post a net loss for the second quarter ended...

Nov 11, 2019 06:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree posts Q2 net profit

Vividthree Holdings on Monday reported a net profit of S$208,187 for the second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a...

Nov 11, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 11, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares drop 0.7% on Monday after HK unrest, doubts over US-China trade deal

THE Straits Times Index (STI) could not shrug off those concerns despite better-than-expected earnings from DBS...

Nov 11, 2019 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH Q3 profit triples on contributions from KL project

Net profit for GSH Corporation more than tripled in the third quarter ended Sept 30, the property developer said on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly