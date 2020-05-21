Vicom posts steady Q1 results in pre-circuit break period

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
VICOM on Wednesday posted a flat net profit at S$7.3 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, while revenue held steady at S$25.3 million.
The vehicle inspection group said this was because its inspection and testing services businesses remained stable in the...
