Vicom sets up S$60 million integrated hub to adapt to EVs, complex industrial testing needs

The five-storey facility consolidates vehicle inspection and non-vehicle testing services in one location

The integrated hub at Jalan Papan will start operations progressively from Feb 16, with full operations expected in the second half of the year. IMAGE: VICOM

[SINGAPORE] Vehicle inspection service provider Vicom on Wednesday (Feb 4) unveiled a S$60 million integrated hub to adapt to the shift towards electric vehicles and the rising complexity of industrial testing requirements.

The five-storey facility is located at Jalan Papan in Jurong and features advanced equipment and an optimised layout to better handle rising demand, said the company, which is a unit of transport operator ComfortDelGro .

The facility consolidates vehicle inspection and the non-vehicle testing services – provided by Vicom’s unit Setsco – in one location. It will start operations progressively from Feb 16, with full operations expected in the second half of the year.

The hub provides “a strong foundation to grow and strengthen our skills to support our new partners”, said Vicom chief executive Sim Wing Yew in a press release.

Vicom ended Wednesday at S$1.65, up by S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.