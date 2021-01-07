You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:13 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

VIKING Offshore and Marine is mulling the next steps for its debt restructuring, now that a conditional placement agreement - related to a proposed placement of new shares in the company - has fallen through.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the Catalist-listed firm said among the conditions precedent to the placement agreement was the approval of the proposed creditors' scheme - on terms acceptable to businessman Li Suet Man - by the company's key creditors.

Mr Li had set a Jan 6 deadline for the creditors to agree to the terms of the scheme. This deadline has now lapsed; no agreement was reached between him and two of the three key creditors of Viking, namely Luminor Pacific Fund 1 and Luminor Pacific Fund 2. The indicative scheme terms have thus been withdrawn, said the group.

The conditional placement agreement was entered into on Nov 13 last year with Mr Li, Blue Ocean Capital Partners, a company owned by the son of executive chairman Andy Lim, as well as Viking's chief executive Ng Yeau Chong.

The three investors were to subscribe for new shares equivalent to 65.25 per cent, 15.225 per cent and 6.525 per cent respectively, of the enlarged issued shares, after taking into account new shares to be issued to creditors as part of the proposed creditors scheme of arrangement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

From the three investors, a cash consideration of S$3 million, S$700,000 and S$300,000, was to be raised respectively.

Viking said it is now considering its options for the "appropriate next steps" for debt restructuring, bearing in mind that its existing statutory moratoria will continue only until the hearing and determination of the extension applications fixed for Jan 14, or until further order of the General Division of the High Court.

Also, the adjourned hearing of the group's winding-up proceedings is fixed for Feb 19 and will proceed in the event that the existing statutory moratoria are not extended up to or beyond Feb 19 at the hearing of the extension applications, it said.

Viking is undergoing a court-supervised process to reorganise its liabilities, and has been granted moratoria against enforcement actions and legal proceedings by creditors against the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Asset Management.

The group said it will provide further updates when appropriate. Its shares have been suspended from trading on the Singapore Exchange since June 14, 2019.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks rise 1.5% to 10-month high following Democrat Senate win

Soilbuild Construction appoints new CEO

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says ISDN on track to post record fiscal 2020 earnings

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

Share buybacks hit S$1.03b in 2020, up 75% from a year ago: SGX

BlackRock raps Top Glove board over worker safety

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 08:46 PM
Government & Economy

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

THE World Economic Forum's (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore has moved its dates to May 25-28, nearly two...

Jan 7, 2021 08:28 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia reports record jump in Covid-19 cases amid fears of new lockdown

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday as the government...

Jan 7, 2021 07:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise 1.5% to 10-month high following Democrat Senate win

SINGAPORE stocks made strong gains on Thursday, mirroring regional trends, after the Democrats in the US clinched...

Jan 7, 2021 07:24 PM
Government & Economy

Trump assures orderly transition to a Biden presidency

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, minutes after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College...

Jan 7, 2021 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction appoints new CEO

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of the construction business...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump assures orderly transition to a Biden presidency

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Philippines grid operator preparing for potential record IPO

33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for