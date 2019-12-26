Vividthree enters into exclusive talks to acquire comics animation firm

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree said on Thursday that the controlling shareholders of comics animation firm DarkBox Studio have accepted its expression of interest to acquire all or part of the shares of DarkBox.

Vividthree has been given an exclusive period until Feb 10, 2020 to discuss and negotiate for the proposed acquisition.

DarkBox and Vividthree recently collaborated to launch ComicVid, an over-the-top (OTT) comic video platform, on Dec 7.

Vividthree describes DarkBox as an "international comics Intellectual Property (IP) company" and a pioneer in the comics animation industry.

DarkBox is primarily engaged in creating content for web users and various social media platforms. DarkBox has been involved in projects with international clients such as Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Jim Henson Company, Vividthree said.

DarkBox is also the IP owner of popular webcomic series and has a large following across Asia and the United States, it added.

Vividthree shares rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.48 per cent to S$0.137 on Thursday.