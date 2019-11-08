You are here

Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 10:21 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Vividthree Holdings will be the exclusive provider of immersive technology, gamification and IT production for the HeurêkaLand Project, a tourism integrated development in Malaysia.

The company on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) and exhibition promoter Science Discoveries Sdn Bhd.

The HeurêkaLand Project is a 45-acre, or 18.2-hectare, futuristic integrated development in Putrajaya, Malaysia, worth about RM1.3 billion (S$427.5 million).

The mixed project will house immersive, interactive gamification and attractions in five thematic zones: exhibition, hotel, education, commercial and entertainment. It will feature six museums, indoor and outdoor theme parks, an aquarium, a 100-metre Knowledge Beacon Tower and more.

Vividthree will provide technological expertise and content development for the HeurêkaLand Project. The immersive experience and entertainment content for the development is budgeted at an estimated RM130 million (S$43 million), the company said.

Meanwhile, Science Discoveries has also appointed Vividthree as its exclusive partner in technology support, content creation and the main contractor for all its immersive experience projects.

This will support Vividthree’s growth in Malaysia and offer opportunities through Science Discoveries’ network and strong pipeline of projects, Vividthree said.

Science Discoveries promotes thematic educational exhibitions in Malaysia, and uses immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality to enhance visitors’ experiences.

Vividthree is a virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery production studio with a network presence in Singapore and Malaysia. It is 41.53 per cent-owned by mainboard-listed film production company mm2 Asia as at March 31.

Shares of Vividthree were flat at 14.8 Singapore cents as at 10.10am on Friday.

