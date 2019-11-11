Vividthree posts Q2 net profit

Vividthree Holdings on Monday reported a net profit of S$208,187 for the second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a net loss of S$456,659 a year ago.

This came on the back of revenue more than doubling to S$1.8 million from S$670,800 in the previous Q2, attributed to the completion of post-production works in the post-production segment, which includes visual effects and computer-generated imagery for film producers.

The virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery production studio said it intends to further adapt the Train to Busan intellectual property rights for more show concepts and immersive attractions, such as the recent Train to Busan Horror House immersive experience at Resorts World Genting. Shows related to the movie are expected to receive more attention as the sequel Train to Busan 2: Bando is slated to be released in 2020.

It also intends to venture into webcomic videos, which it will launch at the Singapore Comic Con in December.

Vividthree shares closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.35 per ent to S$0.15 before the results were announced.