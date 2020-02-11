You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vividthree to buy rights to horror-themed comic for S$1.5m

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:47 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree is buying a horror-themed Web comic for S$1.5 million, under a binding term sheet announced on Tuesday.

Vividthree, which was spun off in 2018 from media producer mm2 Asia, plans to buy the intellectual property (IP) rights to the "Silent Horror" horror series, as well as the rights and goodwill to the business name of its creator, Darkbox Studios.

Vividthree will pay vendors Goh Chun Hoong and Goh Chun Keong S$500,000 in cash, from its internal resources, as well as S$1 million in new shares. The price tag was reached on a willing buyer, willing seller basis without any valuation, it said in its bourse filing.

In line with its business model of creating virtual-reality products such as themed shows, Vividthree billed the deal as part of its plan to grow its IP ownership in the "comic video mass market", to widen the scope of future immersive-experience services.

Charles Yeo, Vividthree's managing director, said in a statement: "This comic title, which garnered over 92 million views online, is testament to the quality of the IP.

SEE ALSO

OUE to buy 88.43% stake in Indonesian coffee chain for 229b rupiah

"By tapping on (sic) our post-production and content production capabilities, we want to bring 'Silent Horror' to an even wider audience via our (over-the-top) comic video platform."

Vividthree shares lost 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.98 per cent to S$0.101 on Tuesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Acromec unit inks pact to build second waste-to-energy plant for industry

S'pore-listed firms warn of supply, shipment delays amid virus outbreak

Jardine Cycle & Carriage loses Cycle & Carriage Bintang privatisation bid

Recent sell-offs on AEM and UMS an opportunity to buy on the dip: Maybank Kim Eng

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SIA Engineering to 'sell' as virus weighs on travel demand

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:49 PM
Consumer

Have no fear, Indonesia's Spider-Man will clean up your trash

[PAREPARE, Indonesia] Indonesian cafe worker Rudi Hartono struggled to persuade residents of his small coastal...

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 PM
Garage

SoftBank-backed Brandless shutters less than 2 years after investment

[SAN FRANCISCO] Brandless, a direct-to-consumer personal care and packaged goods company, is closing down. Brandless...

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Acromec unit inks pact to build second waste-to-energy plant for industry

ONE of Catalist-listed specialist engineering services provider Acromec's subsidiaries could build a waste-to-energy...

Feb 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 11, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rebound after strong session overnight on Wall St

THE Straits Times Index clawed back most of Monday’s losses to close 12.42 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,175.57...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly