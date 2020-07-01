Voluntary quarterly reporting has reduced visibility on listed companies' outlooks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE adoption of a risk-based approach to quarterly reporting by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), effective Feb 7, has coincided with the worst pandemic in Singapore's history.
Just as investors and analysts are in need of more and timelier data about companies' financial and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes