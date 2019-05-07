You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vote 'yes' for Swiber restructuring, say judicial managers

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 10:34 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

WITH New York-listed Seaspan Corp dangling a rescue deal for debt-racked Swiber Holdings, the offshore and marine group's creditors are headed for a vote on the restructuring on May 29.

Judicial managers are recommending that the creditors opt for the bail-out, arguing that the likely alternative would be liquidation, which could leave unsecured creditors with nothing.

The creditors' meeting has been scheduled for May 29 at Harvest Care Centre in Sims Avenue, just two days before a court deadline, the judicial managers announced on Tuesday night.

More than 1,200 creditors, including bondholders via their trustees, can vote on the deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Creditors may wish to note that the restructuring proposal does not require creditors to vote on any write-off or compromise of their debts at this stage," the judicial managers - who are also overseeing subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction - said in their statement of proposals.

The restructuring plan offers unsecured creditors new Swiber shares worth a 14 per cent stake, which could be diluted to 12.6 per cent.Swiber's unsecured creditors could see a recovery rate of between 8.8 per cent and 10 per cent, while unsecured creditors of Swiber Offshore Construction might get 1 per cent to 1.2 per cent back, based on the equity value of the restructured group in five years as estimated by accountancy firm BDO.

Under a plan floated in March, container ship company Seaspan could plough up to US$200 million into Swiber - which notoriously defaulted on bond payments from 2016 - in exchange for an 80 per cent stake in a new holding company for assets including five vessels.

Swiber has been under judicial management for two-and-a-half years, after it scuppered an earlier decision to ask to be wound up.

Trading in Swiber shares has been suspended since 2016.

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

doc758tz08eoxg12b4uwdg5_doc725au8tvvvtiy8cjchk.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening