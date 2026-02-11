Wall St gains after stronger-than-expected jobs report

The S&P 500 rose 34.7 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 6,976.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 175.8 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 23,278.29. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 11) following a stronger-than-expected jobs data that pointed to a resilient US economy, while the unemployment rate ticked lower for January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.0 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 50,243.15 at the open.

The S&P 500 rose 34.7 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 6,976.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 175.8 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 23,278.29. REUTERS