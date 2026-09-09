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Wall St indexes open lower as oil crosses US$100

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Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 09:47 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.2 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 52,707.9.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.2 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 52,707.9. PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] The main US stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Sep 9) as oil prices surged past the market-sensitive US$100-a-barrelmark level for the first time since July due to deepening tensions in the Middle East.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.2 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 52,707.9.

    The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 7,660.68​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.4 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 26,325.061. REUTERS

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