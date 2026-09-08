Wall St mixed at open as Gulf tensions send oil to over six-week high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 53,110.45. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at open on Tuesday (Sep 8) as fresh hostilities in the Middle East pushed oil prices to their highest since late July, while markets await inflation data due later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 53,110.45.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 7,717.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 21.6 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,528.571. REUTERS