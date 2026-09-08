The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St mixed at open as Gulf tensions send oil to over six-week high

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 53,110.45. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 53,110.45.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at open on Tuesday (Sep 8) as fresh hostilities in the Middle East pushed oil prices to their highest since late July, while markets await inflation data due later this week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 53,110.45.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 7,717.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 21.6 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,528.571. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Safeguards are being added to ensure non-consenting owners are not pressured, including a shorter signature collection window.

    En bloc sale framework recalibrated as urban renewal ‘not merely desirable, but imperative’: Edwin Tong

    PM Wong says Dr Tan’s (pictured) private sector experience allows him to speak with authority about challenges entrepreneurs face, and what more can be done to support them.

    PM Wong wants more private-sector leaders like Tan See Leng in Cabinet amid succession challenge

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More