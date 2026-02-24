The Business Times

Wall St muted after Anthropic announces new AI tools

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 10:44 PM
    • The S&P 500 lost 4.18 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,832.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.66 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 22,635.01. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Tuesday (Feb 24) as investors assessed Anthropic’s announcement of new AI tools, including plug-ins that could help with investment banking tasks, private equity, engineering and design.

    Anthropic unveiled 10 new ways for business customers to plug in its technology to key areas of their work, weeks after other releases sparked an aggressive selloff of traditional software company shares.

    At 09.31 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 48,789.46. The S&P 500 lost 4.18 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,832.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.66 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 22,635.01. REUTERS

