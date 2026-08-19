Wall St opens up after tech-led slump as yields ease; earnings watched

The S&P 500 rose 25.0 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 7,716.74, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 26,393.889 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Aug 19), recovering from a technology-driven slump in the previous session, as government bond yields retreated from multi-decade highs and as investors assessed a slew of corporate updates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.1 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 53,463.47.

The S&P 500 rose 25.0 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 7,716.74, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 26,393.889 at the opening bell. REUTERS