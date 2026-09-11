Wall St opens higher after August inflation report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.4 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 52,204.46. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The main US stock indexes opened higher on Friday (Sep 11), putting them on track to end a rough week on a positive note even as data showed consumer prices accelerated in August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.4 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 52,204.46.

The S&P 500 rose 45.1 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,636.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 207.7 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 26,289.414. REUTERS