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Wall St opens higher ahead of much-anticipated Fed decision

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Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 09:59 PM
    • The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,601.25​while the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 26,108.462. 
    • The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,601.25​while the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 26,108.462.  PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] The major US stock indexes opened higher following a two-day slide, as lower oil prices offered some relief during a tense wait for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.3 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 52,115.4.

    The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,601.25​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 26,108.462. REUTERS

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