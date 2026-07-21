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Wall St opens higher as chip stocks extend recovery; earnings in focus

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Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 09:51 PM
    • The S&P 500 rose 46.7 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 7,489.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 264.5 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 25,772.549 at the opening bell.
    • The S&P 500 rose 46.7 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 7,489.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 264.5 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 25,772.549 at the opening bell. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Jul 21) as semiconductor shares extended a recovery from a recent selloff, while investors awaited major tech earnings for clues on the future of the AI trade.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,916.79.

    The S&P 500 rose 46.7 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 7,489.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 264.5 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 25,772.549 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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