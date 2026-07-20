Wall St opens higher as chips recover, megacap earnings loom
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Jul 20), as chip stocks recovered from last week’s pullback and investors awaited a key slate of earnings from major technology companies that have powered the market’s AI-driven rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57.
The S&P 500 rose 31.5 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 7,489.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 25,720.871 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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