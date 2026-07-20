Wall St opens higher as chips recover, megacap earnings loom

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Jul 20), as chip stocks recovered from last week’s pullback and investors awaited a key slate of earnings from major technology companies that have powered the market’s AI-driven rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57.

The S&P 500 rose 31.5 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 7,489.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 25,720.871 at the opening bell. REUTERS