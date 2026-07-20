The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St opens higher as chips recover, megacap earnings loom

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 09:49 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Jul 20), as chip stocks recovered from last week’s pullback and investors awaited a key slate of earnings from major technology companies that have powered the market’s AI-driven rally.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 52,154.57.

    The S&P 500 rose 31.5 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 7,489.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 25,720.871 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Weak sales at the two department stores dragged down group revenue, said Metro.

    Metro to close department stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market. 

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More