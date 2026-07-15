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Wall St opens higher as investors weigh earnings

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Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 09:58 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 52,604.2.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 52,604.2. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Jul 15), as investors weighed softer-than-expected producer inflation data and a flurry of corporate earnings, while PayPal surged on report of a US$53 billion takeover offer.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 52,604.2.

    The S&P 500 gained 28.1 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,571.72​, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 154.2 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 26,261.183 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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