Wall St opens higher as investors weigh earnings
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 52,604.2. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Jul 15), as investors weighed softer-than-expected producer inflation data and a flurry of corporate earnings, while PayPal surged on report of a US$53 billion takeover offer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 52,604.2.
The S&P 500 gained 28.1 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,571.72, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 154.2 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 26,261.183 at the opening bell. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services