Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Aug 13) as crude oil prices fell, improving risk appetite, while investors parsed a softer-than-expected producer price inflation reading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55.

The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 7,763.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.9 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 26,631.341 at the opening bell. REUTERS