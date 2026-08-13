Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Aug 13) as crude oil prices fell, improving risk appetite, while investors parsed a softer-than-expected producer price inflation reading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55.
The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 7,763.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.9 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 26,631.341 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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