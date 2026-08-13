The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Aug 13) as crude oil prices fell, improving risk appetite, while investors parsed a softer-than-expected producer price inflation reading.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 53,828.55.

    The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 7,763.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.9 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 26,631.341 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    S&P 500NasdaqDow Jones

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    As National Day approaches, Singapore is a winner by most traditional measures. But despite more people qualifying as millionaires, many do not feel financially secure.

    The S$1 million National Day paradox: ‘money dysmorphia’ amid a wealth surge

    Singapore’s next chapter should not be framed as a choice between economic growth and social well-being. We need both.

    Singapore at 61: How we can ensure opportunity, security and ownership for the next generation

    Singapore consistently champions the open, rules-based order and the principle of Asean centrality that underpins regional and global stability.

    Why Asean matters more than ever to the UK and Singapore

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More