Wall St opens higher as Microsoft's results temper some AI jitters
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 52,114.27. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday (Jul 30) as Microsoft’s forecast-beating results soothed investor concerns about massive AI spending by companies, while investors parsed fresh readings of GDP and inflation data a day after the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 52,114.27.
The S&P 500 rose 74.3 points, or 1.02 per cent, at the open to 7,390.45, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 409.1 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 24,852.047 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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