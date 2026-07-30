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Wall St opens higher as Microsoft's results temper some AI jitters

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Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 09:44 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 52,114.27.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 52,114.27. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday (Jul 30) as Microsoft’s forecast-beating results soothed investor concerns about massive AI spending by companies, while investors parsed fresh readings of GDP and inflation data a day after the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, at the open to 52,114.27.

    The S&P 500 rose 74.3 points, or 1.02 per cent, at the open to 7,390.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 409.1 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 24,852.047 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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