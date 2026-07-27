Wall St opens higher as pause in US-Iran hostilities lifts sentiment
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.2 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 52,173.42. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Jul 27) after the United States and Iran paused hostilities, boosting risk appetite ahead of a week of major earnings, economic data and an interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.2 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 52,173.42.
The S&P 500 rose 52.2 points, or 0.70 per cent, at the open to 7,464.2, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 260.4 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 25,236.185 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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