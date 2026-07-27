Wall St opens higher as pause in US-Iran hostilities lifts sentiment

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.2 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 52,173.42. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Jul 27) after the United States and Iran paused hostilities, boosting risk appetite ahead of a week of major earnings, economic data and an interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.2 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 52,173.42.

The S&P 500 rose 52.2 points, or 0.70 per cent, at the open to 7,464.2​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 260.4 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 25,236.185 at the opening bell. REUTERS