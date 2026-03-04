Wall St opens higher on report of Iran's secret outreach to US

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.33 points or 0.28 per cent to 48,629.08. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Mar 4) as investors weighed a report that Iranian operatives secretively reached out to the US to pursue talks to end the conflict, while President Donald Trump’s assurance to stabilise oil markets also boosted sentiment.

The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 6,831.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 22,620.89 at the opening bell. REUTERS