Wall St opens higher on report of Iran's secret outreach to US
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Mar 4) as investors weighed a report that Iranian operatives secretively reached out to the US to pursue talks to end the conflict, while President Donald Trump’s assurance to stabilise oil markets also boosted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.33 points or 0.28 per cent to 48,629.08.
The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 6,831.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 22,620.89 at the opening bell. REUTERS
