Wall St opens higher in run-up to Nvidia earnings as AI worries abate

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 10:41 PM
    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 25) after volatile sessions earlier this week as investors assessed risks to the AI trade and growing tariff doubts heading into Nvidia’s earnings due later in the day.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.1 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 49,357.63.

    The S&P 500 rose 25.1 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 6,915.15​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 141.3 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 23,005.008 at the opening bell. REUTERS

