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Wall St opens higher as soft inflation data eases rate-hike fears

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Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.9 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,424.84.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.9 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,424.84. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Sep 30), as a softer-than-anticipated inflation reading buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve might not hike rates as soon as next month.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.9 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,424.84.

    The S&P 500 rose 18.1 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 7,688.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.3 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 26,892.796 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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