The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Aug 25, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 25) as technology stocks recovered from the previous session’s selloff ahead of AI heavyweight Nvidia’s results and an inflation report key to shaping interest rate expectations.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92.

    The S&P 500 rose 23.8 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 7,676.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 168.5 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,148.71 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesNasdaqS&P 500

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The portfolio is said to include a row of seven shophouses in Duxton Road next to the Duxton Reserve hotel.

    Deal brewing for portfolio of 50 conservation shophouses at about S$500million

    All 38 purchasers of Marina Collection units subsequently defaulted, and 37 of the 38 units were repossessed.

    UOB v Lippo Marina Collection: Court quadruples damages awarded to bank to S$76.1 million

    All companies on the list, including those from Singapore, are privately owned for-profit ventures.

    Forbes Asia names 15 Singapore firms on list of 100 small companies to watch in 2026

    Lim Huey Ching, seen here on Oct 6, 2025, failed in her bid to exclude certain evidence in her ongoing trial for obstruction of justice.

    OK Lim’s daughter loses challenge to exclude evidence in ongoing trial

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More