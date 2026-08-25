Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 25) as technology stocks recovered from the previous session’s selloff ahead of AI heavyweight Nvidia’s results and an inflation report key to shaping interest rate expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92.
The S&P 500 rose 23.8 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 7,676.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 168.5 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,148.71 at the opening bell. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Deal brewing for portfolio of 50 conservation shophouses at about S$500million
UOB v Lippo Marina Collection: Court quadruples damages awarded to bank to S$76.1 million
Forbes Asia names 15 Singapore firms on list of 100 small companies to watch in 2026
OK Lim’s daughter loses challenge to exclude evidence in ongoing trial