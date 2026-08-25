Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 25) as technology stocks recovered from the previous session’s selloff ahead of AI heavyweight Nvidia’s results and an inflation report key to shaping interest rate expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 53,594.92.

The S&P 500 rose 23.8 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 7,676.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 168.5 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,148.71 at the opening bell. REUTERS