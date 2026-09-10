Wall St opens lower after hotter-than-expected producer inflation data 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.8 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 52,291.85. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The major US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday (Sep 10) after producer prices data for August raised expectations of an interest rate hike this month, while an escalating conflict in the Middle East pushed oil prices above US$100 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.8 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 52,291.85.

The S&P 500 fell 41.6 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 7,594.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 232.3 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 26,021.052 at the opening bell. REUTERS