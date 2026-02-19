Wall St opens lower after recent gains as tech stocks slip
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 49,576.22. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Feb 19), following a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as heavyweight technology stocks slipped, while Walmart shares see-sawed after the retail giant issued a conservative outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 49,576.22.
The S&P 500 fell 20.0 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 6,861.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.8 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 22,639.875 at the opening bell. REUTERS
