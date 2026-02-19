The Business Times

Wall St opens lower after recent gains as tech stocks slip

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 10:45 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 49,576.22.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 49,576.22. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Feb 19), following a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as heavyweight technology stocks slipped, while Walmart shares see-sawed after the retail giant issued a conservative outlook.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 49,576.22.

    The S&P 500 fell 20.0 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 6,861.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.8 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 22,639.875 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More