Wall St opens lower after recent gains as tech stocks slip

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Feb 19), following a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as heavyweight technology stocks slipped, while Walmart shares see-sawed after the retail giant issued a conservative outlook.

The S&P 500 fell 20.0 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 6,861.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.8 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 22,639.875 at the opening bell. REUTERS