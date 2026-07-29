Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed decision; chip stocks wobble
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.1 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 52,674.21. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Jul 29) as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy verdict against a backdrop of simmering Middle East tensions, while chip stocks struggled ahead of Big Tech earnings later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.1 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 52,674.21.
The S&P 500 fell 10.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,418.16, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.4 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,863.48 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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