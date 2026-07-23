Wall St opens lower as Big Tech earnings rekindle AI spending worries; oil jumps

The S&P 500 fell 80.7 points, or 1.08 per cent, at the open to 7,418.29​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 445.4 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 25,245.542 at the opening bell. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Jul 23), as concerns over heavy AI spending resurfaced after the first batch of Big Tech earnings, while another jump in oil prices linked to the widening Middle East conflict further dampened sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 463.0 points, or 0.89 per cent, at the open to 51,755.54.

The S&P 500 fell 80.7 points, or 1.08 per cent, at the open to 7,418.29​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 445.4 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 25,245.542 at the opening bell. REUTERS