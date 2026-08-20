Wall St opens lower as bond yields climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.8 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 53,381.22. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The main US indexes opened lower on Thursday (Aug 20) as a rebound in government bond yields hurt sentiment, while retail bellwether Walmart’s rare sales miss disappointed investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.8 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 53,381.22.

The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 7,690.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.6 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,211.52 at the opening bell. REUTERS