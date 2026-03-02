The Business Times

Wall St opens lower on fears of protracted Middle East conflict

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 10:42 PM
    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Mar 2) as investors braced for a prolonged Middle East conflict that threatened to disrupt global trade routes and reignite inflationary pressures.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.5 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 48,794.42.

    The S&P 500 fell 54.5 points, or 0.79 per cent, at the open to 6,824.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 346.1 points, or 1.53 per cent, to 22,322.119 at the opening bell. REUTERS

