Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 53,462.6. PHOTO: EPA

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Aug 31) after military strikes between the US and Iran drove up oil prices, fanning inflation worries as the interest-rate outlook turns more hawkish.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 53,462.6.

The S&P 500 fell 14.2 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 7,697.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.9 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 26,358.559. REUTERS