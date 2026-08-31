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Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up

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Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 09:43 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 53,462.6. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 53,462.6.  PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Aug 31) after military strikes between the US and Iran drove up oil prices, fanning inflation worries as the interest-rate outlook turns more hawkish.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 53,462.6.

    The S&P 500 fell 14.2 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 7,697.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.9 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 26,358.559. REUTERS

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