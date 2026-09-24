Wall St opens lower as oil gains on Middle East uncertainty, eyes on Trump-Xi talks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 95.8 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 51415.75 PHOTO: EPA

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened lower on Thursday (Sep 24) as simmering Middle East tensions lifted oil prices and Treasury yields.

Investors also exercised caution ahead of a keenly watched summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.8 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 51415.75. The S&P 500 fell 39 points, or 0.51 per cent, at the open to 7666.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 201.5 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 26734.508 at the opening bell. REUTERS