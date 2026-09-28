Wall St opens lower as oil spikes after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 51,648.48. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened lower on Monday (Sep 28) after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a spike in crude prices, which revived inflation worries and drove Treasury yields higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 51,648.48.

The S&P 500 fell 21.7 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 7,721.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.0 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 26,935.762 at the opening bell. REUTERS