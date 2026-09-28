The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St opens lower as oil spikes after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

Summarise
Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 09:41 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 51,648.48.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 51,648.48. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street opened lower on Monday (Sep 28) after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a spike in crude prices, which revived inflation worries and drove Treasury yields higher.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 51,648.48.

    The S&P 500 fell 21.7 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 7,721.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.0 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 26,935.762 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of MAS, says there will be a new Investment Management Track under ONE Pass.

    MAS allocates S$1.45 billion to five asset managers in third EQDP batch: Chee Hong Tat

    From left: CDL’s group chief financial officer Yiong Yim Ming; group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong; group CEO Sherman Kwek; group chief operating officer Kwek Eik Sheng; and chief investment officer Gerald Yong.

    ‘My grandfather’s legacy’: Sherman Kwek lays out three-year plan for CDL to drive returns

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek says that doing fund management well will ensure greater capital efficiency.

    CDL to hire dedicated CEO for fund management as it steps up push into private funds

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More