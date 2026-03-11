Wall St opens mixed as investors assess inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,690.76. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened mixed on Wednesday (Mar 11) as investors assessed a key inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,690.76.

The S&P 500 rose 8.6 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,790.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 22,771.267. REUTERS