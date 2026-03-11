The Business Times

Wall St opens mixed as investors assess inflation data

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 09:43 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,690.76.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,690.76. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened mixed on Wednesday (Mar 11) as investors assessed a key inflation report.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,690.76.

    The S&P 500 rose 8.6 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,790.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 22,771.267. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More