Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,842.8. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday (Aug 14), a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, as investors assessed retail sales data and took stock of the latest developments in the Middle East.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,842.8.
The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 7,806.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.1 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 26,851.148 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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