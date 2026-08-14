The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,842.8. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,842.8.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday (Aug 14), a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, as investors assessed retail sales data and took stock of the latest developments in the Middle East.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,842.8.

    The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 7,806.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.1 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 26,851.148 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Goh is DBS’ first group chief operating officer.

    DBS COO’s most important tip for AI transformation: Lead with ‘why’

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    CDG recognises that transforming its global taxi business is key for the group’s long-term strategy.

    ComfortDelGro H1 profit falls 19.7% as group focuses on long-term transformation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More