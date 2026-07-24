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Wall St opens subdued after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus

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Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 09:45 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,791.37. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,791.37.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Friday (Jul 24) after a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as investors digested fresh earnings, escalating Middle East tensions and a new tariff announcement from the Trump administration.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,791.37.

    The S&P 500 fell 2.0 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 7,406.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.3 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 25,107.384 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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