Wall St opens subdued after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,791.37. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Friday (Jul 24) after a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as investors digested fresh earnings, escalating Middle East tensions and a new tariff announcement from the Trump administration.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 51,791.37.
The S&P 500 fell 2.0 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 7,406.3, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.3 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 25,107.384 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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