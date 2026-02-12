Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.9 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 50,170.27 at the open. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes inched higher on Thursday (Feb 12), a day after robust jobs growth and a dip in unemployment eased concerns around the US economy, while investor attention turned to a slew of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.9 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 50,170.27 at the open.

The S&P 500 rose 16.1 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6,957.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 76.4 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,142.87. REUTERS