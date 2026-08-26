The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 09:44 PM
    • The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,666.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell.
    • The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,666.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Aug 26) after hotter-than-expected inflation data reinforced bets on another quarter-point Federal Reserve rate hike this year, as investors awaited results from AI chip leader Nvidia later in the day.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.7 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 53,547.68.

    The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,666.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.

    Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Police reports had been lodged against Radiant World.

    Singapore police raid Radiant World office as probe widens

    BT

    Yes chef: Four hawkers share what it’s like behind the counter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More