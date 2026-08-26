Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus

The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,666.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Aug 26) after hotter-than-expected inflation data reinforced bets on another quarter-point Federal Reserve rate hike this year, as investors awaited results from AI chip leader Nvidia later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.7 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 53,547.68.

The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 7,666.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell. REUTERS