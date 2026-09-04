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Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets

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Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 09:46 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 53,584.89. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 53,584.89.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were muted at the open on Friday (Sep 4) after a stronger-than-expected jobs reading prompted investors to amplify bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this month.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 53,584.89.

    The S&P 500 rose 2.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 7,750.19​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 26,587.896. REUTERS

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