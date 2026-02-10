Wall St ticks higher as investors await economic data
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Feb 10) after a sharp rally in the previous session as tech stocks bounced off a bruising rout, while investors parsed retail sales figures that kicked off a series of crucial economic data releases this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.6 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 50,193.49.
The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 6,974.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 32.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 23,271.224 at the opening bell. REUTERS
