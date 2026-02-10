The Business Times

Wall St ticks higher as investors await economic data

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 10:41 PM
    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Feb 10) after a sharp rally in the previous session as tech stocks bounced off a bruising rout, while investors parsed retail sales figures that kicked off a series of crucial economic data releases this week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.6 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 50,193.49.

    The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 6,974.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 32.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 23,271.224 at the opening bell. REUTERS

