Wall St ticks higher as investors await economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (Feb 10) after a sharp rally in the previous session as tech stocks bounced off a bruising rout, while investors parsed retail sales figures that kicked off a series of crucial economic data releases this week.

The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 6,974.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 32.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 23,271.224 at the opening bell. REUTERS