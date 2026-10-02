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Wall Street opens higher as softer payrolls data, lower yields lift sentiment 

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Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 10:07 PM
    • At 9.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 340.08 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 51,266.64.
    • At 9.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 340.08 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 51,266.64. PHOTO: EPA

    WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday (Oct 2), as a softer-than-expected jobs report deepened prospects of an unchanged US rate this month, leading to a bigger drop in Treasury yields, while lower oil prices also boosted sentiment.

    At 9.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 340.08 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 51,266.64, the S&P 500 gained 68.27 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 7,734.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 341.47 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 27,216.91 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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