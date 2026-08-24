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Wall Street opens lower as high-stakes Iran, inflation tests loom

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Published Mon, Aug 24, 2026 · 09:42 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 53,261.95 at the open.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 53,261.95 at the open. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Aug 24) as investors weighed the US pledge of an “economic D-Day” against Iran while awaiting AI giant Nvidia’s quarterly results and a closely watched inflation report later this week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 53,261.95 at the open.

    The S&P 500 fell 11.0 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,663.38​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 115.1 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 26,065.32. REUTERS

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