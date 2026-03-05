Wall Street opens lower as investors weigh Middle East war risks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 48,526.73. PHOTO: EPA

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Mar 5) as the Middle East conflict entered its sixth day, raising concerns of fresh inflation pressures that could complicate the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 48,526.73.

The S&P 500 fell 18.4 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,851.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.0 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 22,707.468. REUTERS