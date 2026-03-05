The Business Times

Wall Street opens lower as investors weigh Middle East war risks

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 10:48 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 48,526.73.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 48,526.73. PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Mar 5) as the Middle East conflict entered its sixth day, raising concerns of fresh inflation pressures that could complicate the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 48,526.73.

    The S&P 500 fell 18.4 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,851.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.0 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 22,707.468. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More