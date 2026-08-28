Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted open on Friday (Aug 28), as an AI-fuelled rally fizzled out ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s much-anticipated Jackson Hole appearance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94.
The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 7,735.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.4 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 26,515.989 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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