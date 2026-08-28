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Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech

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Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 09:42 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted open on Friday (Aug 28), as an AI-fuelled rally fizzled out ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s much-anticipated Jackson Hole appearance.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94.

    The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 7,735.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.4 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 26,515.989 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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