Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted open on Friday (Aug 28), as an AI-fuelled rally fizzled out ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s much-anticipated Jackson Hole appearance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 53,611.94.

The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 7,735.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.4 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 26,515.989 at the opening bell. REUTERS